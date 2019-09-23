UAE-bound Indian held with foreign currency worth Rs 67L at Hyderabad airport

A UAE-bound Indian has been held at Hyderabad airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out over 3.5 lakh dirhams worth more than Rs 67 lakh, the CISF officials said on Monday.

Mohammad Ali Khan was scheduled to travel to Dubai from Hyderabad by an IndiGo flight on Monday, they said.

During pre-embarkation check at the security hold area of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad late Sunday night, the CISF personnel detected 3,50,375 UAE dirhams from his hand baggage, the officials said.

On enquiry, Khan could not produce any valid document, they said.

Later, the passenger along with the recovered foreign currency worth Rs 67.65 lakh was handed over to the customs officials for further legal action, they added.

