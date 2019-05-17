UAE to release 572 Pakistani prisoners during Ramazan

The (UAE) will release 572 Pakistani prisoners languishing in its jails under an amnesty during the ongoing holy month of Ramazan, according to a media report.

said on Thursday that the will release the prisoners under an amnesty announced by UAE Sheikh

Subsequent to the order of the of the UAE to pardon 3005 prisoners, serving sentences in different jails of the UAE under various categories, the government of the UAE has decided to release 572 Pakistani prisoners, he was quoted as saying by the Geo TV.

He said that the is in touch with local authorities to expedite their release and deportation to

"Our mission is extending all necessary assistance, including the issuance of outpasses/passports and air tickets, where required, he said.

Currently, around 2,409 Pakistani nationals are in eight UAE jails, facing imprisonment in different minor and major crimes, he added.

