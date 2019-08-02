JUST IN
UGC recommends Institution of Eminence status to DU; Madras, Kharagpur IITs

Aligarh Muslim University, Tezpur University and Ashoka University failed to make the cut for IoE status

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The University Grants Commission has recommended that Delhi University, BHU, Hyderabad University and IIT Madras and Kharagpur be granted Institution of Eminence (IoE) status by the HRD Ministry, officials said on Friday.

Among universities that have got the UGC recommendation for issuing letter of intent are Jamia Hamdard Univeristy, OP Jindal Global Univeristy, Shiv Nadar University.

Aligarh Muslim University, Tezpur University and Ashoka University failed to make the cut for IoE status, the officials said.
First Published: Fri, August 02 2019. 18:31 IST

