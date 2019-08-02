UGC recommends Institution of Eminence status to DU; Madras, Kharagpur IITs

-
ALSO READ
QS Rankings: Govt reviewing why reputed universities are losing top spots
Campus placement at IIT Madras up 15%, job offers at an all time high
IIT Kharagpur to launch research programme for undergraduate students
IIT-Bombay best-ranked Indian institute globally at 152nd position
IIT-Madras tops HRD's ranking of higher education institutes, IISc second
-
The University Grants Commission has recommended that Delhi University, BHU, Hyderabad University and IIT Madras and Kharagpur be granted Institution of Eminence (IoE) status by the HRD Ministry, officials said on Friday.
Among universities that have got the UGC recommendation for issuing letter of intent are Jamia Hamdard Univeristy, OP Jindal Global Univeristy, Shiv Nadar University.
Aligarh Muslim University, Tezpur University and Ashoka University failed to make the cut for IoE status, the officials said.