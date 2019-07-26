JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Anil Aggarwal's much-discussed Anglo investment ends with a whimper
Business Standard

Air traffic control problems causing delays at Heathrow, Gatwick airports

Record heat on Thursday made way for thunderstorms on Friday

AP | PTI  |  London 

Boeing, 737 Max flights
A Boeing 737 MAX sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington

Britain's air traffic controller says a technical problem is causing some flight restrictions.

The main air navigation service provider in the United Kingdom did not elaborate on what was causing the issue and it was not immediately clear if the matter was weather related.

The controller, NATS, says the incident occurred at its Swanwick Control Center, southwest of London.

The incident comes as passengers at Heathrow and Gatwick airports experienced delays and cancelations.

Record heat on Thursday made way for thunderstorms on Friday.
First Published: Fri, July 26 2019. 18:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU