JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

US says time to build upon commitments made during Imran Khan's visit
Business Standard

Hong Kong agitators take protest chant to arrivals at international airport

Hong Kong residents have been protesting for more than a month, calling for democratic reforms and the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill in the Chinese territory

AP | PTI  |  Hong Kong 

hong kong protests
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against the recent violence in Yuen Long, at Hong Kong airport, China on July 26, 2019

Protesters in Hong Kong have taken their cause to one of the busiest airports in the world.

Demonstrators dressed in black filled the arrival hall Friday at Hong Kong International Airport, where they greeted international visitors with chants of "There are no riots, there's only tyranny!"

Hong Kong residents have been protesting for more than a month, calling for democratic reforms and the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill in the Chinese territory.

Their demands include direct elections, the dissolution of the current legislature, and an investigation into alleged police brutality.

Clashes between protesters and police and other parties have become increasingly violent.

A mob of white-clad men brutally attacked people at a rail station Sunday. Their apparent targets were pro-democracy protesters who had attended a march earlier that day.
First Published: Fri, July 26 2019. 13:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU