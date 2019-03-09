UK home secy sent Nirav Modi's extradition request to court: ED sources

The United Kingdom's has recently referred India's request for extraditing bank-fraud accused to a court for initiating legal proceedings against the diamantaire, official sources said Saturday.

A British daily reported that Modi, accused in the USD 2-billion (PNB) scam, is living in a swanky 8-million pound apartment in London's West End and is now involved in a new diamond business.

Sources in the (ED) said they had been officially informed about UK Sajid Javid's move to forward the case to a court about two days back.

This move takes the process of extraditing and bringing back Modi to face the law in to the next stage, the sources said.

Soon, they said, a joint team of the ED and the CBI would travel to the UK to apprise the lawyers about the Indian case and evidence against Modi, in a similar fashion that was done in the case of another absconding bank-fraud accused,

The ED and the CBI are investigating Modi, his uncle and others for alleged money laundering and corruption to perpetrate the alleged scam in the Brady House branch of the PNB in that was unearthed last year.

Modi, 48, is currently living in a three-bedroom flat occupying half of a floor of the landmark tower block, where rent is estimated to cost 17,000 pounds a month, reported.

The revelation comes a day after Modi's 30,000 sq ft seaside mansion at in Maharashtra's district was demolished by authorities using explosives for alleged violation of coastal regulation rules.

The (MEA) also reacted on the issue of Modi's extradition, saying the UK was still considering India's request.

is taking all steps necessary for his extradition, an MEA said Saturday.

Modi has been charge-sheeted by both the agencies and the ED has also attached his assets worth crores under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

