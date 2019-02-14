VP for pact among nations for automatic extradition of fugitives

M Venkaiah Thursday made a case for an agreement among countries for "automatic" of fugitive criminals, amid several alleged high-profile economic offenders like and fleeing

Speaking at an event organised by realtors' body Credai, stressed that businesses should be ethical in their approach for development of the country and asked them to adopt an internal self-regulation mechanism.

"We cannot allow few unscrupulous players to defame our country and derail growth process," he said, adding that some people have looted India, cheated banks and fled the country.

Instead of facing the law, the fugitives are defaming the country by saying that they face threat to life in India, he said.

"What is the threat? You have become threat to the nation. You are trying to defame the country. Why don't you come and face the law...(the way) others are facing," said.

He, however, did not name any person.

The said offenders also try to take advantage of the loopholes in the system, as he called for an automatic treaty among countries.

"Countries must have automatic treaty. Whoever (is) wanted by law enforcing agency, they must be extradited," Naidu said.

is awaiting extradition of business tycoon from the UK. Besides, process has been set in place for bringing back and his uncle Mehul Choksi, who allegedly defrauded of about Rs 14,000 crore.

The government has been successful in bringing back about a dozen fugitive criminals, including Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the helicopter deal, in the past three years.

As of now, has signed extradition treaties with 50 countries and entered into extradition arrangements with 10 more nations.

