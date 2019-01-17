Ukrainian athletics coach calls on CM Rawat

Ukrainian Thursday met Chief Minister at the latter's residence here.

Fatyeyev is here to train coaches and athletes of the state. A total of 17 instructors and 80 athletes are training under the Ukrainian at the College grounds here from January 14.

The coaching camp will end on January 19.

" has plenty of talent in the field of and by acquiring training from an like Fatyeyev,performance of sports persons from the state at the national and international events is bound to improve," said.

Recalling his training stint with Indian athletes during the 2002 Busan Asian Games, Fatyeyev said coaches here are well trained and he was feeling good while working with them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)