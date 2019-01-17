Will make nephew join BSP movement, give him chance to learn: Mayawati

Taking on allegations of nepotism levelled against her, supremo on Thursday announced that she will make her nephew join the BSP "movement" and give him a chance to learn the ropes.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the rise in the BSP's popularity after its alliance with the has created unrest among some parties and leaders.

"Instead of fighting us fairly, they are making absurd remarks against us and conspiring with the help of some casteist and anti- TV channels. I will make join the BSP movement and give him a chance to learn," she told reporters.

Her comments follow reports in a section of the media that her nephew would be her heir apparent.

Accusing the "casteist and anti-Dalit" media of raising issues of nepotism, she said she was a disciple of Kanshi Ram and would give them a befitting reply.

If anyone has problems with that, so be it, her party does not care, said.

She said her younger brother and his family had selflessly struggled since 2003 to support her and the BSP but never sought a party position.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)