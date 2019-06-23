ULFA(I) cadre arrested in Assam

An ULFA(I) cadre was arrested Sunday from district, police said.

The cadre has been identified as alias Rituparna Asom, a of the Police said.

The ULFA(I) cadre was arrested from No 1 Dhuniya Pathar area under the jurisdiction of station of the district.

The informed that Limboo had gone missing from his home in Sapekhati on September 6 last year to join the banned organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)