ULFA(I) cadre arrested in Assam

An ULFA(I) cadre was arrested Sunday from Charaideo district, police said.
The cadre has been identified as Surajit Limboo alias Rituparna Asom, a spokesperson of the Assam Police said.
The ULFA(I) cadre was arrested from No 1 Dhuniya Pathar area under the jurisdiction of Sapekhati police station of the district.
The spokesperson informed that Limboo had gone missing from his home in Sapekhati on September 6 last year to join the banned organisation.
