JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Delhi reports 9 murders in 24 hrs; AAP blames Centre for deteriorating law and order
Business Standard

ULFA(I) cadre arrested in Assam

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

An ULFA(I) cadre was arrested Sunday from Charaideo district, police said.

The cadre has been identified as Surajit Limboo alias Rituparna Asom, a spokesperson of the Assam Police said.

The ULFA(I) cadre was arrested from No 1 Dhuniya Pathar area under the jurisdiction of Sapekhati police station of the district.

The spokesperson informed that Limboo had gone missing from his home in Sapekhati on September 6 last year to join the banned organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 23:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU