Light rains in city bring mercury down

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning after light rains lashed several parts of the city with the minimum settling at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The weatherman has predicted more rains in the national capital later in the day.

The Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered for the city, recorded 24.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The has received 19.9 mm rainfall during the same period.

"The skies will remain cloudy. Rain is expected in several areas of the city later in the day," said an of the meteorological department.

The humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 95 per cent.

The said the maximum is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Saturday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls on major intersections in the city.

The minimum was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius while the maximum settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius.

