UN court rejects UK's right over Chagos Islands

The on Monday dismissed the UK's right to govern the in the and called on its government to withdraw from the archipelago, a verdict viewed as a big setback to Britain's standing in the UN.

had filed a claim in the top UN court demanding its right over the islands, an assertion which was backed by during the legal proceedings in September last year.

In its advisory opinion, which is not legally binding, the The (ICJ) concluded that the archipelago had not been lawfully separated from Mauritius, a former British colony which gained independence in 1968.

The Chagos Islands, which includes the strategic US airbase of Diego Garcia, has been operated as a British Territory.

"The UK has an obligation to bring to an end its administration of as rapidly as possible," ICJ said in a ruling in

The ICJ ruled that the process of separating the from during decolonisation in the 1960s constituted an "unlawful detachment" and was a "wrongful act".

In its submission to the ICJ last year, argued it was coerced into giving up the Chagos Islands, while the had told the court it did not have jurisdiction to hear the case.

In its submissions to the hearing last year, Indian said the historical survey indicated that the throughout the pre and post-colonial era had been a part of the Mauritian territory.

The ICJ ruling is expected to be referred back to the UN General Assembly, where it will be debated.

The dispute involves around 1,500 native islanders being deported so the largest island could be leased to the US for the airbase in 1971.

Many of the evicted islanders were sent to Mauritius and the but eventually resettled in the UK. They have fought in British courts for years to win the right to return to their homes.

Welcoming the ruling, the said it was a "historic moment in efforts to bring colonialism to an end, and to promote human rights, self-determination and the international rule of law".

The is yet to comment on the development, which is being viewed as a big setback to Britain's standing in the UN.

