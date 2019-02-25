Council polls: State Home Minister files nomination

Home Minister Mohd Mehmood Ali and other TRS nominees Seri Subhash Reddy, Satyawati Rathod and E Mallesham Monday filed their nominations as the ruling party's candidates for the elections.

The TRShas decided to field four of its candidates and leave the fifth seat to ally AIMIM for the biennial to the Council by the members of the Legislative Assembly to be held on March 12.

The is being held in view of the expiry of the term of five members in the Council on March 29.

AIMIM has fielded as its MLC candidate.

The AIMIM nominee, who is presently the partys Corporator in from Dabeerpura division, has also filed his nomination, AIMIM sources said.

The TRS has 88 MLAs in the 119-member House.

An independent and a member of AIFB have also pledged their support to the ruling party.

The AIMIMs strength in the Assembly is seven.

Meanwhile, the main opposition is staring at the possibility of having no representation in the Council as the term of its two of its members P and is coming to an end on March 29.

The Congress' strength is 19 in the Assembly and it requires the support of the two-member to ensure a smooth win.

The stance of the two members has not been made public.

State N Uttam Kumar Reddy has constituted a committee of party MLAs for finalising the party's MLC candidate and to submit recommendations.

