Man befriends woman on Facebook, rapes her: police

A 28-year-old man befriended a 45-year-old woman on by posing as an occultist and allegedly raped her in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar, a said Monday.

According to the official, the woman and the man became friends on the in June 2018.

The woman told him she had personal issues and the man claimed he was an occultist. He told her he will help her find a solution to her problems through witchcraft, a said.

Later the man became friends with her husband started visiting their home, the said.

After nine months, the woman filed a case of rape against the man. She alleged the man raped her on his second visit to the residence.

The man has been absconding, the said.

