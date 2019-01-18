Khelo tennis: Dev, Mahak win singles; Mahara win both doubles

-
Gujarat's Dev Javia powered past Aryaan Bhatia of Maharastra 7-5, 6-3 to win the boys U-17 singles gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games on Friday.
Top seed Mahak Jain of Madhya Pradesh outplayed Maharashtra's Mihika Yadav 6-4, 6-1 in the Under-21 girls singles final to claim the gold medal, a media release said.
Meanwhile, hosts Maharashtra won the gold in both the doubles matches contested on Friday.
Hosts states Armaan Bhatia and Dhruv Sunish won the Boys-Under 21 doubles beating Ishaque Eqbal and Nitin Sinha of West Bengal.
Two doubles gold went to Maharashtra. In the boy's U-21 doubles gold medal match, Maharashtras Armaan Bhatia and Dhruv Sunish defeated Ishaque Eqbal and Nitin Sinha of West Bengal 2-6, 6-3, 10-6 (super tiebreak) in a thrilling encounter.
In an all-Maharashtra girls' U-17 doubles final, Prerna Vichare and Gargi Pawar got past Sai Bhoyar and Hrudaya Shah 6-1, 6-1.
Results: Boys U-17 Singles: Final: Dev Javia (Guj) bt Aryaan Bhatia (Mah) 7-5, 6-3.
Girls U-21 singles: Final: Mahak Jain (MP) bt Mihika Yadav (Mah) 6-4,6-1.
Boys U-21 doubles Final: Armaan Bhatia/Dhruv Sunish (Mah) bt Ishaque Eqbal/Nitin Sinha (WB) 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.
Girls U-17 doubles: Final: Prerna Vichare/Gargi Pawar (Mah) bt Sai Bhoyar/Hrudaya Shah (Mah) 6-2, 6-2.
