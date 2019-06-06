JUST IN
Jaishankar to embark on two-day visit to Bhutan from Friday: MEA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Bhutan from Friday, his first overseas trip after assuming charge of the ministry.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during the visit, Jaishankar would call on Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and meet his counterpart Tandi Dorji.

"His visit is in keeping with the tradition that India attaches with bilateral relationship with Bhutan, a close friend and a neighbour," Kumar said.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 16:05 IST

