Undertrial hurt in jail scuffle; three held

An undertrial prisoner was injured Tuesday in an alleged assault by at least three inmates inside Yerawada Central Jail here, officials said.

According to jail authorities, a scuffle broke out between two inmates over a petty issue in which the undertrial, Tushar Hambir, was injured after being assaulted with a nail-like object.

An official said that Hambir has been associated with the Hindu Rashtra Sena.

Police have arrested Shahrukh alias Rashid Shaikh, Aman Riyaz Ansari and Salim Shaikh in connection with the attack.

The official said section 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the IPC was slapped against the trio.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)