Union Minister files police complaint alleging social media

Alphons Thursday filed a police complaint alleging insult and abuse through over a photo of him standing near the coffin of a slain CRPF personnel killed in the recent terror attack in

In his complaint to state police chief, Loknath Behera, said it was "unethical" and "illegal" to unleash false campaign against him in connection with his visit to the house of V V Vasanth Kumar, the martyr CRPF jawan from the state, to pay last respects.

The petition, submitted through the advocate, also urged the police to take stringent action against those responsible.

A police release said the complaint was handed over to the hi-tech cell for a comprehensive probe.

The of state for tourism had faced severe criticism on recently for posting a photo in Facebook, in which he was seen standing near the coffin of the slain jawan during the time of the last rites.

Many netizens alleged that it was a selfie and accused him of using the tragic incident as an opportunity for self-promotion.

Categorically denying the charges, the clarified that he does not take selfie and it was a photo taken by someone and sent to his office, which his put on the FB page.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)