Union ministers deliberate on reforms needed to boost exports

Several union ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari and Narendra Singh Tomar, on Saturday interacted with stakeholders of some key industries like food processing, marine and auto parts.

Besides commerce minister Goyal, MSME minister Gadkari and agriculture minister Tomar, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh and Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also took part in the virtual interaction.

The ministers also held discussions on ways to boost domestic competitiveness and increase India's share of global exports in food processing, marine and auto parts.

"Had a meeting with food and marine processing, ready to eat segment and auto parts stakeholders...Discussed key challenges and reforms needed for boosting domestic competitiveness and increasing India's share of global exports in these sectors through inter-ministerial coordination," Goyal said in a tweet.

The government has identified 12 sectors where focus would be given with a view to make India a self-reliant country and a global supplier.

In these 12 sectors -- food processing; organic farming; iron; aluminium and copper; agro chemicals; electronics; industrial machinery; furniture; leather and shoes; auto parts; textiles; and coveralls, masks, sanitisers and ventilators -- India can become a global supplier, Goyal had said earlier.

