UP: 7-year-old killed after being hit by vehicle while playing on roadside

Press Trust of India 

A seven-year-old boy was killed and his brother injured when a vehicle hit them while they were playing on a roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday evening in Puramufti area of the district.

The brothers, Sudhakar (5) and Diwakar (7), were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared Diwakar dead, officials said.

Police said they are trying to arrest the driver who managed to flee from the spot with his vehicle.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 12:10 IST

