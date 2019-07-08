JUST IN
Business Standard

UP CM orders probe into bus accident

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered a probe into the bus accident on the Yamuna Expressway.

Twenty-nine people were killed and 18 injured after a state-run bus skidded off the Yamuna Expressway and fell into a large drain in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

"An inquiry by a committee comprising Transport Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner and IG, Agra, has been ordered by CM Adityanath to investigate the incident in 24 hours," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Awasthi said.

The committee will report on the cause of the accident and also recommend measures to avoid such incidents in the future, he said.

First Published: Mon, July 08 2019. 10:25 IST

