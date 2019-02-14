UP Dy CM, ministers thank Mulayam for wishing to see Modi back as prime minister

and some of his ministerial colleagues thanked patriarch for his comments in the that he wishes to see Narendra Modi back as

Before replying to a question in the state Assembly, Maurya said, "I congratulate and thank ji for his statement."



Parliamentary Affairs minister claimed that Mulayam Singh Yadav's statement was reflective of the country's sentiments.

Wednesday created a flutter in the when he said he wished to see Narendra Modi back as prime minister, a sentiment acknowledged by the with folded hands. Modi also thanked Mulayam Singh Yadav for his "blessings".

The "blessings" for Modi by Yadav that left opposition members squirming come at a time when his son has joined hands with arch rival of the to challenge the BJP in the politically crucial state of in the upcoming polls. UP accounts for 80 of the 545 Lok Sabha seats.

However, SP MLA Shailendra Yadav, defended his party patriarch's statement saying, "He had given similar blessing to former Now, (Narendra) Modiji will also go (not come to power again)."



Surya Pratap Shahi, referring to Mulayam Singh Yadav's comment, said, "With advancing age, a person start speaking truth."Meanwhile, hoardings have come up at some places in the state capital thanking Mulayam Singh Yadav for his remarks.

