Absconding Sterling Biotech promoters move court, asked to furnish address within 15 days

Two of the main promoters of the (SBL), and Chetankumar Jayantilal Sandesara, along with Dipti Chetan Sandesara on Thursday moved a seeking cancellation of Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) issued against them in the Rs 8,100 crore

The Sandesaras moved an application through their before Satish Kumar Arora, who directed them to furnish their address to the (ED) within 15 days and listed the matter for April 2.

Besides cancellation of NBW issued against them, the Sandesaras have also sought permission to appear in court through their

The (ED) opposed their plea, saying extradition proceedings from and are being carried out against the Sandesaras as they have been absconding since the investigation and an open ended NBW was obtained from the court for this purpose.

The court had on January 21 allowed the agency to go ahead with the extradition process initiated against four of the Sterling Biotech promoters including the Sandesara brothers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)