UP govt presents Rs 5.12 lakh cr budget in state assembly

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday presented a Rs 5,12,860.72 crore budget for FY 2020-21 in the state assembly.
The budget, the size of which is Rs 33,159 crore more than the last year's budget, has provisions worth Rs 10,967.87 crore for new schemes.
Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the budget in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
This is the fourth budget of the Yogi government.
