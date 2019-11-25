NGT directs DPCC, SDM to furnish report on illegal industries in New Mandoli Industrial Area

The National Green Tribunal has directed Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the SDM concerned to furnish a report on a plea alleging air pollution by illegal industries in New Mandoli Industrial Area of northeast Delhi.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed the UP State Pollution Control Board and the Ghaziabad SDM to carry out intensive survey of industries in Ghaziabad's Loni area in terms of the recommendations of the committee formed by it.

They have also been asked to give a report after two months.

"We direct the DPCC and the concerned SDM to furnish a factual and action taken report before the next date by e-mail. DPCC will be the nodal agency for compliance and coordination," the bench said in its recent order.

The tribunal has posted the matter for hearing on February 25 next year.

The NGT had earlier formed a committee comprising UPPCB and the SDM, Ghaziabad and asked it to submit report.

According to the report, survey was carried out and number of illegal industrial activities comprising furnaces for melting aluminium, iron, lead and so on were noticed in the residential cluster of Amit Vihar, Sewa Dham, Loni, Ghaziabad.

Action was taken against 42 industries and it was also noted that number of air polluting industries are also located in NCT Delhi area at the border of Amit Vihar, the committee said.

"During survey, on inquiry from the locals of the area, it was informed that the industries fall in the New Mandoli Industrial Area, New Delhi. The verification of same and permitted land use can only be carried out by the officers of DPCC and the concerned departments of Delhi," the report said.

The committee in its report recommended that number of illegal units have been constructed illegally against the land use in the vicinity of the area of Sewa Dham, Loni Ghaziabad.

"Hence, necessary directions can be given to the Development Authority to taken necessary action for phasing out the industries from the residential areas," it said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Residents of Amit Vihar, Ward No 23, Loni against air pollution caused by illegally operating brick kiln in Amit Vihar Colony, Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh which was affecting the health of the inhabitants of the area.

It was stated in the petition that though the brick kilns were closed in March 2018 by Usha Singh, Tehsildar and Satyender Singh, SDM but the same had again started.

