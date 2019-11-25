Coriander futures fall over 1 pc on weak demand

Coriander prices on Monday fell by Rs 91 to Rs 6,920 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, coriander contracts for December fell by Rs 91, or 1.30 per cent, to Rs 6,920 per quintal in 10,560 lots.

Similarly, coriander contracts for January delivery declined by Rs 167, or 2.43 per cent, to Rs 6,830 per quintal in 3,110 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand by speculators at spot market mainly led to decline in coriander future prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)