JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Kamala Harris raises USD23 million this year

Car break-in suspect shot by officer in NYC hospitalized
Business Standard

UP: One killed, 14 injured in road accident

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

One person was killed and 14 others were injured after a car hit an e-rickshaw near Bhensi village here, police said Sunday.

Mukaram (36) was killed in the accident that took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Sunday evening, they said.

The injured persons, including four children, are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 08 2019. 08:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU