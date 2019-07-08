JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Tsipras, Greek bailout PM who lost final gamble

Massive choir a place for Estonians to find identity, solace
Business Standard

Mexican officials pull 51 migrants from tractor-trailer

AP  |  Mexico City 

Mexican officials have pulled 51 migrants, including 21 children, off a tightly packed cargo truck in north-central Mexico.

The Public Security Ministry said Sunday that the migrants from Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua were detected with assistance from an X-ray machine in the state of Zacatecas. The ministry says the migrants will be returned to their countries of origin.

Authorities say the inspection also yielded 225,000 pesos, or about USD 11,842, in cash. The driver has been detained for questioning.

Mexico has stepped up inspections along routes heavily transited by migrants in an effort to reduce the number of people that reach the U.S. border.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 08 2019. 06:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU