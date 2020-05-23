UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in; total now 323

Seventeen more people, including three teenagers, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, pushing the total number of cases in the district to 323, officials said.

Also, seven people were discharged from hospitals after being cured, even as the number of active cases rose to 97, they said.

District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said 58 test results were obtained from Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), 60 from National Institute of Biologicals (NIB) and 128 from Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI) on Saturday.

"All results from GIMS were negative. Thirteen from NIB were found positive, while three from SSPHPGTI were also found positive," he said.

One more person who tested positive was examined at a private laboratory, officials said.

"On Saturday, 17 people were found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 323. Seven patients were discharged on Saturday and a total 221 patients have recovered so far. There are 97 active cases now," Dohare said in a statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded five deaths, all of them male aged above 60 years, according to officials.

