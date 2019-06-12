UP: Three teenagers swept away by river current, one body found

A 14-year-old boy drowned and two other teenagers were missing after they were swept away by river current while taking a holy dip on the occasion of on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said.

The body of Divyansh (14) was recovered while a search is on for Shivam (15) and (15), of Police Gyanjay Singh said.

The incident took place this morning at Shiasar ghat under station area, he said.

Chief Minister has expressed grief over the loss of lives.

According to a statement issued in Lucknow, the CM has directed officials to intensify rescue operations and trace the boys.

