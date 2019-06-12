JUST IN
UP: Three teenagers swept away by river current, one body found

Press Trust of India  |  Hardoi (UP) 

A 14-year-old boy drowned and two other teenagers were missing after they were swept away by river current while taking a holy dip on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, police said.

The body of Divyansh (14) was recovered while a search is on for Shivam (15) and Mithun (15), Additional Superintendent of Police Gyanjay Singh said.

The incident took place this morning at Shiasar ghat under Arwal police station area, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives.

According to a statement issued in Lucknow, the CM has directed officials to intensify rescue operations and trace the boys.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 16:10 IST

