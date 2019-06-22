UP: Unconscious patient inside, officials lock up healthcare centre, leave as duty hours end

Oblivious that an unconscious patient was still lying alone on a bed, staff of a state-run in Uttar Pradesh's district allegedly shut its gates and left as their duty hours were over.

Sonia, 30, was taken to the centre in the district's Faloda village in Purkazi block on Friday for treatment. While she was still lying unconscious on a bed in the patients' room, the staff of the centre, including a doctor, left in the afternoon as their duty hours were over.

A few hours later when she regained her consciousness, she found herself locked inside the centre, following which she shouted for help. Hearing her cries, locals informed officials, who rushed to the spot and brought her out.

As the incident stirred up a row, a



Group D staff was suspended and four other officials, including Dr and Praveen Kumar, were shifted out, Chief Dr PS told PTI.

A probe has also been ordered, which will be led by Dr BK Ojha. The probe panel has been asked to submit its report within three days, he said, adding that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Meanwhile, locals demanded strong action against officials for negligence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)