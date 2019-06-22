JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

WB govt to observe Syama Prasad Mookerjee's death anniversary

Minor fire doused at RML hospital
Business Standard

18 injured after minibus turns turtle in J&K's Kishtwar

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Eighteen people were injured Saturday when a minibus turned turtle in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The accident occurred at Fogmorh near Shalimar and the injured, including the driver of the bus, were shifted to the district hospital, a police official said.

He said the bus was on its way to Kishtwar town from remote Kandni village.

District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, A S Rana visited the injured in the hospital to enquire about their condition.

"All the injured are stable," Rana said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 13:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU