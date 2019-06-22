18 injured after minibus turns turtle in J&K's Kishtwar

Eighteen people were injured Saturday when a minibus turned turtle in district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The accident occurred at Fogmorh near Shalimar and the injured, including the of the bus, were shifted to the district hospital, a said.

He said the bus was on its way to town from remote Kandni village.

District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, A S Rana visited the injured in the hospital to enquire about their condition.

"All the injured are stable," Rana said.

