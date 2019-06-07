Motorcycle collides with private bus; four killed

Four men were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a passenger bus near here in Chhattisgarh, police said Friday.

The incident occurred Thursday night on a bridge near Pampshala village, under the station area of district, when the victims were returning after attending a marriage, a local police said.

Their motorcycle collided head-on with the private passenger bus ahead of the village, leaving all of them dead on the spot, he added.

The deceased were identified as Sawan Sai, Pramod Sai, natives of nearby Pandripani village, and Dipak Yadav and Suresh were, who hailed from Pampshala, he said.

The bodies were sent to a local hospital for post- mortem, the said.

A case has been registered against the who has been arrested, he said.

The bus involved in the mishap has also been seized, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)