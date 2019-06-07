England to play 2 tests, 5 Twenty20 matches in New Zealand

England will play in two tests and five matches as part of a six-week tour beginning in late October.

The ECB said Friday that the tests will both be played on New Zealand's at beginning Nov. 21 and at Hamilton from Nov. 29.

The T20s will precede the tests and be played over 10 days in Christchurch (Nov. 1), (Nov. 3), Nelson (Nov. 5), Napier (Nov. 8) and (Nov. 10).

England will also play two T20 warm-up matches in and two warm-up matches ahead of the tests, a two-day game in Whangarei from Nov. 12 and a three-day match at the same venue starting Nov. 15.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)