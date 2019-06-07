Lalrindiki, Ishika Chaudhary and Mumtaz star as India beat Ireland 3-1

Goals by Lalrindiki, and Khan helped the Indian junior women's team notch up a 3-1 victory over Ireland's development side here.

With the win ended their tour on a high having clinched the U21 International 4-Nations title after beating 1-0 in the final on Tuesday.

In a cagey first quarter, both teams were keen to establish defensive solidity rather than attacking. The fifteen minutes were devoid of any clear cut goal-scoring chances with the teams heading into the break goalless.

started stronger in the second quarter and won a PC in the opening minutes of the period. Lalrindiki made no mistake converting smartly to give the lead.

India's attack kept constantly on the defensive. At the back end of the quarter India had another PC, and this time it was Ishika who converted to double India's lead.

A heavy downpour after the second quarter caused a delay leaving time for only one quarter.

The delay benefitted Ireland who came out attacking. They won two consecutive PCs within the space of minutes, but India's defence and stood strong. With a third PC close to the end, Ireland finally managed to open their account.

continuing her splendid form scored India's third goal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)