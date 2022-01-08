upGrad appoints Vikram Vyas as VP Growth, International Sales

-
ALSO READ
Ronnie Screwvala's edtech startup upGrad eyes a global learning curve
Upgrad doubles learners base in eight months, crosses 2-million mark
Edtech startup upGrad crosses $210 million annual revenue run rate
Edtech firms Byju's, Unacademy, upGrad to benefit as Chinese players tumble
upGrad ties up Clark University to offer master's degree in various courses
-
Edtech major upGrad on Friday said it has appointed Vikram Vyas as Vice President - Growth, International Sales for the Asia Pacific and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) regions.
The leadership addition is part of upGrad's strategy to scale up operations in the global higher education space, a statement said.
In the new role, Vyas will be responsible for strengthening the company's presence and gaining a dominant market share globally, it added.
Vyas is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience across countries and cultures servicing and leading sales growth for e-commerce, banking, insurance, hospitality, telecom, and education-based clients, amongst others.
He will be spearheading the ambitious and aggressive expansion goals of the brand and set out action plans to scale the business in the APAC and EMEA regions, the statement said.
"We have ambitious growth plans for the APAC region, and therefore, we would need his expertise and seasoned business acumen for strengthening our foothold in the market and scaling the business. We are living in exciting times, and his appointment is aptly timed with our ambition of becoming an integrated global higher-ed leader, upGrad CEO (APAC) Zubin Gandevia said.
Founded in 2015, upGrad has a learner base of over 2 million across 50 countries and over 300 university partners and a robust enterprise business with a client base of 1,000 companies worldwide.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU