Fashion retailer Myntra elevates Achint Setia as the head of marketing

Walmart-owned online retailer announced the appointment of Achint Setia, who currently leads the organisation’s social commerce business, as its head of

In his new role, Setia will lead Myntra’s function while continuing to oversee the social commerce business. With this, his core responsibilities will include, scaling the brand, developing the strategy including for large consumer-centric events, strengthening customer loyalty, and applying research-based insights into the business to fuel its growth.

In his current role as vice president and business head, social commerce at Myntra, Achint has been instrumental in building new tech-pivoted social commerce experiences for the Indian market and overlooked the development and launch of Studio and Myntra Live Commerce, which marked Myntra’s foray into social commerce at scale with influencer and content-led shopping.

In addition to this, Setia played an important role in managing key brand partnerships for Myntra, such as IPL, and was earlier responsible for brand and digital performance marketing. Setia played a key role in conceptualizing, launching, and scaling Myntra Superstar, a one of a kind digital reality show, and in scaling the Myntra Loyalty Program (Insider) for Myntra’s top customers.

As a seasoned leader, Setia brings close to 17 years of expertise in scaling businesses in consumer tech and media with cross-functional experience across marketing, strategy and M&A, content, product development, operations, and analytics. In his past stints, he has worked with leading Indian and global majors including McKinsey & Co., and Microsoft R&D.

Setia holds a BE in Computer Engineering from NSIT and is an alumnus of Stanford’s Graduate School of Business as well as the Indian School of Business.