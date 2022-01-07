Fashion retailer Myntra elevates Achint Setia as the head of marketing

-
ALSO READ
Myntra forays into luxury segment, unveils Myntra Luxe on its app
Myntra festive sale eyes 60 mn visitors, is ready for 15K orders a minute
Walmart's Myntra to host biggest fashion sale event of festive season
Walmart's Myntra to host mega fashion sale event, eyes 5.5 mn customers
Myntra's festival sale logs 4 mn customers placing 6.5 mn orders
-
Walmart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra announced the appointment of Achint Setia, who currently leads the organisation’s social commerce business, as its head of marketing.
In his new role, Setia will lead Myntra’s marketing function while continuing to oversee the social commerce business. With this, his core responsibilities will include, scaling the Myntra brand, developing the marketing strategy including for large consumer-centric events, strengthening customer loyalty, and applying research-based insights into the business to fuel its growth.
In his current role as vice president and business head, social commerce at Myntra, Achint has been instrumental in building new tech-pivoted social commerce experiences for the Indian market and overlooked the development and launch of Myntra Studio and Myntra Live Commerce, which marked Myntra’s foray into social commerce at scale with influencer and content-led shopping.
In addition to this, Setia played an important role in managing key brand partnerships for Myntra, such as IPL, and was earlier responsible for brand and digital performance marketing. Setia played a key role in conceptualizing, launching, and scaling Myntra Fashion Superstar, a one of a kind digital fashion reality show, and in scaling the Myntra Loyalty Program (Insider) for Myntra’s top customers.
As a seasoned leader, Setia brings close to 17 years of expertise in scaling businesses in consumer tech and media with cross-functional experience across marketing, strategy and M&A, content, product development, operations, and analytics. In his past stints, he has worked with leading Indian and global majors including McKinsey & Co., and Microsoft R&D.
Setia holds a BE in Computer Engineering from NSIT and is an alumnus of Stanford’s Graduate School of Business as well as the Indian School of Business.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU