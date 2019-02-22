Upgraded infrastructure to boost trade: Tripura governor

Tripura Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki Friday said BJP-IPFT government's decision to go for upgrading infrastructure for better connectivity with neighbouring Bangladesh would boost trade and commerce.
The waterway between Sonamura in Tripura and Daudkandi in Bangladesh is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'HIRA' (Highways, I-ways, Railways and Airways) concept of development, Solanki said inn his address on the opening day of the budget session of the Assembly.
"Waterways connectivity with Bangladesh... in the long run, will boost trade and commerce and also make industries in Tripura viable and competitive," he said
Measures taken as part of the plan would also develop the state as a logistics hub in the North East, the governor said.
Apart from the waterway, the extension of Agartala- Akhaura rail link and construction of Maitri bridge over river Feni in South Tripura district would facilitate transportation of goods and passengers with Chittagong and Mongla ports in Bangladesh, he said.
The governor also mentioned the Internet Gateway through Bangladesh, construction of new terminal of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, extension of Garjee-Belonia passenger train services in South Tripura, launching of new train services connecting Agartala with Guwahati, Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru are parts of the success of the HIRA model.
Solanki also asserted that his government has waged a successful war against drug abuse.
