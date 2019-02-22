Upgraded infrastructure to boost trade: Tripura governor

Kaptan Singh Friday said BJP-IPFT government's decision to go for upgrading infrastructure for better connectivity with neighbouring would boost trade and commerce.

The waterway between Sonamura in and Daudkandi in is a part of Narendra Modi's 'HIRA' (Highways, I-ways, Railways and Airways) concept of development, said inn his address on the opening day of the budget session of the Assembly.

"Waterways connectivity with .. in the long run, will boost trade and commerce and also make industries in viable and competitive," he said



Measures taken as part of the plan would also develop the state as a logistics hub in the North East, the said.

Apart from the waterway, the extension of Agartala- Akhaura rail link and construction of over river Feni in district would facilitate of goods and passengers with and ports in Bangladesh, he said.

The also mentioned the Internet Gateway through Bangladesh, construction of new terminal of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, extension of Garjee-Belonia passenger in South Tripura, launching of new train services connecting Agartala with Guwahati, Kolkata, and are parts of the success of the HIRA model.

also asserted that his government has waged a successful war against

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)