IAEA says Iran adhering to terms of nuclear deal

has been adhering to a deal with world powers limiting its nuclear programme, the UN atomic watchdog said Friday, as diplomatic wrangling continues over the future of the accord.

The latest report from the confirmed that was still complying with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with global powers under which drastically scaled back its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

The IAEA's latest report showed that over the past three-month period, Iran's stock of heavy water had risen from 122.8 to 124.8 metric tonnes and that it held 163.8 kg of enriched uranium, up from 149.4 kg in November.

Both levels are within the limits foreseen by the JCPOA.

Last week European states rejected a call from US to follow the US lead in withdrawing from the Iranian nuclear deal.

