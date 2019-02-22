JUST IN
IAEA says Iran adhering to terms of nuclear deal

AFP  |  Vienna 

Iran has been adhering to a deal with world powers limiting its nuclear programme, the UN atomic watchdog said Friday, as diplomatic wrangling continues over the future of the accord.

The latest report from the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Iran was still complying with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with global powers under which Tehran drastically scaled back its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

The IAEA's latest report showed that over the past three-month period, Iran's stock of heavy water had risen from 122.8 to 124.8 metric tonnes and that it held 163.8 kg of enriched uranium, up from 149.4 kg in November.

Both levels are within the limits foreseen by the JCPOA.

Last week European states rejected a call from US Vice President Mike Pence to follow the US lead in withdrawing from the Iranian nuclear deal.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 22:50 IST

