UPPSC: CBI registers preliminary enquiry to probe nepotism allegations during Mayawati rule

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against unidentified officials to probe allegations of nepotism and other irregularities in selections by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission when Mayawati was chief minister in 2010, officials said.

The selection of officials were at the rank of additional private secretary, they said.

The agency had taken up this enquiry on a complaint by the Uttar Pradesh government which was referred to it in January.

One of the allegations states that a relative of a public servant was preferred over other eligible candidates, the officials said.

First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 18:10 IST

