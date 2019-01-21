Uptick in demand lifts chana futures by 0.40 pc

Chana prices were up by 0.40 per cent to Rs 4,294 per in futures trade Monday after participants created fresh positions, driven by a pick up in demand at the spot market.

Besides, drop in arrivals from producing regions fuelled the uptrend.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in March rose by Rs 17, or 0.40 per cent, to Rs 4,294 per with an open interest of 41,940 lots.

On similar lines, the commodity for delivery in April edged up by Rs 15, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 4,340 per in 12,480 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by traders on the back of pick up in demand in the spot market led to the rise in chana prices at futures trade here.

