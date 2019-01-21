How cricket helped tennis star Barty over sticky wicket

Australia's believes a decision to take a break from and play professional revived her career, giving her the drive to reach a quarter-final in this week.

will became the first local hope to play in the last eight at in a decade when she faces Czech rival on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old has already claimed her biggest scalp yet with a three-set triumph over five-time major champion on Sunday in front of a frenzied Park crowd.

But Barty's career was in crisis a few years ago, when walked away from the sport she had played since she was a toddler.

Jaded with the and loneliness of being on tour, as well as the pressure from Australian fans desperate for success, decided was not for her.

She retired and in 2014 made the stunning announcement that she would instead play professional in Brisbane, preferring a team sport over tennis' gladiatorial ethos.

"There's never a lonesome moment on the field if you're struggling," she said at the time.

"There's 10 other girls that can help you out and get you through the tough times."



Barty played for the Heat in the Women's Big Bash League, scoring 39 runs from 27 deliveries on debut against the Stars.

She eventually returned to but credits her brief foray at the crease with rekindling her love for the sport that has now made her a household name in

"I needed to take that time away," she said after downing Sharapova.

"For me, having that 18 months off was vital. I feel like I came back a better person on and off the court, a better "



Barty, seeded 15 at Melbourne Park, maintains a keen interest in cricket and said after winning in the third round that she planned to watch a one-day match between and at the neighbouring Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"Ice bath, physio, coffee, cricket -- I'm good," she said when asked about her post-match plans.

