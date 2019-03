Maha: Teacher suspended for hitting 5-year-old in playschool

A at a playschool in Maharashtra's was Saturday suspended after CCTV cameras installed there captured her hitting a five-year-old student, police said.

The incident came to light when the minor boy's mother went to pick him up from school on Friday afternoon, a said.

"She saw an injury mark on the child's cheek and confronted playschool authorities. They then checked the CCTV footage and found the had hit him on the cheek," he said.

The parents approached police Saturday but then pulled back from filing a complaint after the school suspended the errant teacher, of station told reporters here.

