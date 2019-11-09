US-Afghan army convoy fires flares, hits drivers on road

A local witness and the US mission in Afghanistan say a joint US-Afghan military convoy has confronted several civilian vehicles with flares, after a confrontation on the road.

The US forces statement says Saturday that American troops released flares as a deterrent after making several attempts to wave the drivers off the road, but didn't aim at the vehicles.

It said US forces were trying to stop the vehicles from approaching the convoy in eastern Laghman province Friday night and didn't see any damage immediately to the vehicles.

Imad Dawran, a witness to the incident, says he was waiting for the convoy to pass, but sudden flare shots caused him minor injuries and hit his car.

He says he saw at least two other vehicles on fire on the road.

