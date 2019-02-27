US asks Pakistan to take 'meaningful action' against terrorist groups

The US on Wednesday firmly asked to take "meaningful action" against terrorist groups operating on its soil and underscored the importance of avoiding escalation at any cost after targeted terrorist camp in

Forty (CRPF) personnel were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country.

Following the incident, on Tuesday bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

US in a phone call with the also called for avoiding military action.

In a separate call with Sushma Swaraj, Pompeo emphasised the close security partnership between the US and and shared goal of maintaining peace and security in the region.

Pompeo is currently in to attend the second summit between and the North Korean leader on the denuclearsation of the

"Following Indian counter-terrorism actions on February 26, I spoke with Indian to emphasize our close security partnership and shared goal of maintaining peace and security in the region," Pompeo said in a statement.

"I also spoke to Pakistani Qureshi to underscore the priority of de-escalating current tensions by avoiding military action, and the urgency of Pakistan taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil," Pompeo said.

"I expressed to both Ministers that we encourage India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, and avoid escalation at any cost. I also encouraged both ministers to prioritise direct communication and avoid further military activity," said the

Last week, US told his Indian counterpart that supports India's right to self-defence as both sides vowed to work together to ensure that Pakistan ceases to be a safe heaven for JeM and other terror groups.

