US-based Hines partners with Conscient for Rs 1,500 cr housing project in Gurugram

US-based realty firm announced a joint venture with Infrastructure to develop a luxury housing project in with an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

Hines and have together put in Rs 500 crore equity fund into the JV for development of housing project 'Elevate'. The land is owned by a local developer,

The JV will develop 556 apartments, to be initially sold in a price range of Rs 2.2-4 crore.

Hines is a global firm with presence in 214 cities across 24 countries. It entered in 2006 and has developed two prime office complex projects in Gurugram, including 'One Horizon Centre' in joint venture with realty major DLF.

"We have partnered with to develop our first residential project in It is high rise development with luxury positioning," MD (Development and Chief Risk Officer) told

"With our international expertise and customer-focused approach and Conscient's understanding of the local markets, we have designed a project based on extensive customer research and market study," he added.

Conscient said the JV will construct 556 luxury housing units on 8 acre land parcel located in Sector 59,

"The construction work will start in July and project will be launched for sale in mid August," Jain said, adding the construction work would be awarded to a

The JV has taken all necessary approvals, including registration with regulator under RERA, for development of this project, which is expected to be completed in the next three and half years.

Asked about the investment, Jain said the project cost is estimated at Rs 1,500 crore, including the land cost.

Senior said the company has made investment in this JV from its USD 250 million residential fund that was set up a few years ago.

He, however, declined to disclose how much fund Hines and Conscient have infused individually. Both JV partners also did not share the nature of agreement with land owners.

Elaborating more on project, Vasudeva said the JV would initially launch around 125 units for sale at a ticket price of Rs 2.2-4 crore. The unit size varies from 2,100 sq ft to 3,400 sq ft.

"We have thoughtfully designed this project. This will be a differentiated offering," he added.

Asked about other planned developments of Hines India, Buchholz said the US-based firm has formed a JV with DLF for a 2.5 million sq ft commercial complex in It has also partnered with and Shapoorji and for housing projects in and

Founded in 1975, Gurugram-based deals in luxury residential and commercial properties in India. It began as a construction company but ventured into 10 years back.

