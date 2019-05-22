US Consulate organises workshop for budding food entrepreneurs

With an aim to support entrepreneurs of the eastern region and bolster their network, the in hosted a two-day workshop to highlight the latest trends and challenges faced in this domain.

The entrepreneurs, innovators and incubators in the industry will boost prosperity in their communities and strengthen economic ties with the US through new skills, knowledge and partnerships, said Patricia Hoffman, the country's in

Twenty-two business professionals from the industry hailing from Kolkata, Guwahati, and as well as others from and Sri Lanka, participated in the workshop, led by internationally-acclaimed American chefs - and

The workshop also brought to the fore how cultural diversity creates innovation in food and can revolutionise the culinary sector, and best practices in food safety, packaging, and marketing.

The sessions also included communication skills building activities, sourcing tutorials, and lessons on branding.

