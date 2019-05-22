US Consulate organises workshop for budding food entrepreneurs

With an aim to support food entrepreneurs of the eastern region and bolster their network, the US Consulate in Kolkata hosted a two-day workshop to highlight the latest trends and challenges faced in this domain.
The entrepreneurs, innovators and incubators in the food industry will boost prosperity in their communities and strengthen economic ties with the US through new skills, knowledge and partnerships, said Patricia Hoffman, the country's Consul General in Kolkata.
Twenty-two business professionals from the food industry hailing from Kolkata, Guwahati, Jamshedpur and Kohima as well as others from Nepal and Sri Lanka, participated in the workshop, led by internationally-acclaimed American chefs - Jay Ducote and Tiffany Derry.
The workshop also brought to the fore how cultural diversity creates innovation in food and can revolutionise the culinary sector, and best practices in food safety, packaging, and marketing.
The sessions also included communication skills building activities, sustainable food sourcing tutorials, and lessons on branding.
