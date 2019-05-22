Cong candidate from Aska assembly seat critically injured after miscreants open fire

candidate from the assembly seat Manoj was critically injured on Wednesday after four unidentified miscreants opened fire at him in Lanjipalli area, police said.

The incident took place under the station here when along with his associate was riding a motorcycle, they said.

was rushed to the here and later shifted to the SCB medical college hospital in Cuttack. He is seriously injured, police said.

Police said four unidentified miscreants, who were in two motorcycles, opened fire targeting Jena during which his associate also sustained bullet injury.

of Police (Berhampur) Pravat Routray said the exact cause of the firing was unknown.

"We suspect it to be due to previous enmity," the ASP said.

They immediately fled from the spot towards side before anyone could find out what exactly happened, he said.

"At least two police teams have been engaged to search the miscreants," the ASP said, adding that the motive behind the crime will be ascertained after investigation.

Jena, who contested from the assembly segment as a candidate, was pitted against BJD candidate Manjula Swain, wife of former (Aska) Ladu Kishor Swain and BJP's Debaraj Mohanty.

Mohanty, who was a sitting MLA of the BJD, had joined the BJP after being denied re-nomination by the party.

The incident has spread panic among the people as it happened ahead of counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election.

