Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is leading a military offensive against the UN-recognised government in Tripoli, rejected a ceasefire requested by French during talks in Paris, an Elysee said Wednesday.

Hafter said the conditions for halting hostilities "were not met," while acknowledging that a "political dialogue" is needed to end the standoff with his rival, Fayez al-Sarraj, the said on condition of anonymity.

"But the mistrust between the two Libyans is stronger than ever," the said, acknowledging "an impasse between the international community's desire for a ceasefire, and Haftar's way of seeing things."



He added that Haftar had justified the offensive he launched against last month by saying he was fighting against "private militias and extremist groups" who are gaining influence in the capital.

Haftar did not make a statement after meeting with Macron for over an hour, a visit that follows Haftar's surprise trip to last week for talks with Italian

Both Macron and Conte had already met recently with Sarraj, who has accused of supporting Haftar and tacitly backing his assault on Tripoli, claims denied by French officials.

After the talks with Haftar, Macron's office said the reiterated France's priorities in Libya: "Fight against terrorist groups, dismantle trafficking networks, especially those for illegal immigration, and permanently stabilise "



and are the two lead European powers seeking to find a solution to years of instability, spreading Islamic extremism and a migrant crisis in which fell into chaos after the NATO-backed toppling of dictator in 2011.

The UN for warned Tuesday the battle for was "just the start of a long and bloody war" and called for immediate steps to cut off arms flows fuelling the fighting.

Addressing the in New York, said "many countries" were supplying weapons to the UN-recognised government in and to forces led by

Haftar's self-styled (LNA) is backed in particular by and the United Arab Emirates, His forces initially moved fast against (GNA) after launching his assault on April 4.

But they were stopped outside the capital by a GNA counterattack, with neither side making progress even as fighting flared this week.

The weeks of fighting have killed 510 people and wounded 2,467, according to the latest toll from the

More than 75,000 people have fled their homes, according to the United Nations, while 100,000 are trapped by the conflict.

