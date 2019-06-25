US issues Turkey new warning over Russian missile purchase

The to said Tuesday that will be axed from the high-tech fighter jet program if it goes ahead with plans to buy Russian S-400 air defense missiles.

US said "there will be a disassociation with the F-35" if member buys the Russian missile system, as has vowed to do.

Speaking on the eve of talks in Brussels, Hutchison said "we cannot have the in any way affected by, or destabilized by, having this Russian system." The and other NATO allies have repeatedly complained about the purchase, saying the S-400 is not compatible with other allied systems and represents a security threat, particularly to the

But Hutchison said does not appear ready "to retract on the sale." Indeed, Erdogan repeated Tuesday that Turkey had no intention of doing so.

"Turkey does not negotiate, seek permission or bow to pressure from other countries on the issue of meeting its security needs," the Turkish leader told his ruling party's legislators.

"The S-400 issue is directly related to our sovereign rights, and we will not step back (from this decision)," he said.

Erdogan also reiterated that Turkey was expected to take delivery of the Russian system next month.

